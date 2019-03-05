San Marcos police believe man accused of sexual assault has other victims

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Authorities in San Marcos believe a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 21 may have other victims.

San Marcos police arrested John Tate McFarland, 35, on Thursday. McFarland was charged a woman called police around 6 a.m. on Feb. 21 saying her daughter had contacted her from a number she did not recognize asking for help.

Police were unable to locate the woman's daughter for approximately an hour, until she sent a Facebook message to a friend asking for help. The woman's daughter was eventually found at her home.

The victim told police she had been downtown and left with McFarland, but could only remember having sex with him, police said. When she asked McFarland if she could leave, he first refused to let her go, but eventually drove her home, according to authorities.

McFarland was arrested in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive and charged with sexual assault, records show. He was released from jail Friday on a $50,000 bail.

Police said Tuesday that they believe McFarland may have other victims from the San Marcos and Austin areas.

"The San Marcos Police Department is committed to seeking justice for all survivors of sexual assault, and encourage any individuals who believe they have been assaulted to report the crimes committed against them," police said in a news release.

Those with information about the case are asked to call Detective Sandra Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or email her at sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.

