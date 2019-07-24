San Marcos police officer stands for first time since losing leg in on-duty accident

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police officer Claudia Cormier just reached a major milestone after losing her leg in a tragic accident in May while she was on duty.

Cormier stood up for the first time on Tuesday, a little more than two months following the accident.

She was hit by 59-year-old Neil Sheehan, a suspected drunken driver, at 9:45 p.m. on May 18 on Interstate 35 near the McCarty Overpass, officials said.

A nurse at the scene of the accident applied several makeshift tourniquets to Cormier's leg -- something medical professionals credit with saving her life.

San Marcos police officer loses leg after hit by driver suspected of being drunk

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp posted a video of Cormier's achievement to Twitter, saying in part, "She’s an inspiration to us all."

Just a little more than two months after losing her leg in a tragic on-duty accident, SMPD Officer Claudia Cormier stood up for the first time since the crash today. She’s an inspiration to us all. #CCStrong pic.twitter.com/bByI1x7llh — Chief Chase Stapp (@ChiefCStapp) July 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.