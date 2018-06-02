San Pedro Creek Park wading area to be reworked as people continue to ignore warnings

SAN ANTONIO - Part of San Pedro Creek Culture Park was shut down Friday after park visitors continued to ignore signs that prohibit swimming in the wading area, the San Antonio River Authority announced Saturday.

According to officials with SARA, construction crews will be making modifications in the Plaza de Fundación, located between the I-35 flood tunnel inlet and North Santa Rosa Street, that will further deter swimming in the area.

SARA officials said the Rains from the Heavens waterfall will continue to operate as construction crews make modifications.

Crews will level out the Plaza de Fundación from 18 inches to 2-3 inches to create a "continuous flat surface."

SARA officials previously warned against swimming in the water, telling KSAT that the recycled water "is not the cleanest."

"It is San Pedro Creek. It's not a treated swimming pool. It is creek water. It's recycled water through the tunnel systems," said Kristen Hansen, SARA's manager of watershed and park operations.

Ankle-deep wading will still be allowed when the project is complete. Officials are also adding signs to the area to ensure people know that wading is acceptable and swimming is not.

According to a news release, modifications are expected to take several weeks.

