SAPD: 2 men wielding handgun, rifle threaten clerk and demand cash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's North Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 28 around 1:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1200 block of West Avenue.

According to police, the two men (seen above) armed with a handgun and rifle entered the store and made their way behind the counter while threatening the store clerk.

Police said the suspects demanded money from the safe, but eventually fled on foot when the employee was unable to do so.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

