SAPD: 2 men wounded in South Side shooting turn up at area hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Two men wounded in a double shooting near a home on the city's South Side took themselves to the hospital early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just before 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Flanders Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and Division Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anyone there. They did, however, find both blood and bullet casings at the scene.

Police said a short time later officers received a call about two men turning up at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio with gunshot wounds and determined they were the victims of the shooting. The two men, ages 31 and 29, were sent to other hospitals and are expected to recover.

At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.