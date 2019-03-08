SAPD: 4 men accused of stealing $6000 worth of merchandise from Saks

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect was arrested and three other men are on the run after police say they stole $6000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue at North Star Mall.

David Alexander Solis, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday and is facing a theft of property valued at $2500-$30,000 charge, which is a state felony.

On Nov. 10, police said four men entered the men's side of the Saks around 4:30 p.m. and took "Hudson" brand clothing from the store's racks and tables.

The men took off, running through the mall's second level and to the parking garage on the third level, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said surveillance footage was able to capture the getaway vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, which was later found to be registered under Solis' name.

"Video surveillance footage from the mall interior captured three of the males on the first level just before they entered Saks," a detective said in the affidavit.

A family member was able to identify Solis as one of the men seen on the surveillance footage taking the stolen items from Saks, according to the affidavit.

According to jail records, Solis is still in custody and his bond has been remanded.

Solis was arrested in February on suspicion of criminal trespassing on private property, according to online records.

At the time of publishing this story, police had not yet arrested the three other men.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.