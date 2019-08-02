SAPD addresses human trafficking rumors at San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO - If you're in any neighborhood groups on Facebook or use the Nextdoor app, there's a good chance you've seen a post warning about a human trafficking ring at Ingram Park Mall.

One of the most-often-shared posts is said to be from the brother of a San Antonio police officer who is warning people to stay away from the mall due to people "taking kids in plain sight."

It's an understandably concerning allegation. Many people are sharing the post, encouraging parents to be aware of their surroundings. That's always good advice to follow no matter where you are.

Human trafficking and sex trafficking are serious problems in the United States and around the world; however, San Antonio police say they "have not found any factual basis on the claims of human trafficking" at Ingram Park Mall.

It's not the first safety-promoting story to go viral on social media -- not by a long shot. In recent years, there have been many claims of near-kidnappings and other suspicious behavior at grocery stores and malls.

Police encourage anyone who suspects any illegal activity to file a police report.

Full statement from SAPD:

“We are aware of a social media post regarding alleged human trafficking occurring at this establishment. Members of the Special Victims Unit have looked through these posts and have not found any factual basis on the claims of human trafficking. If anyone suspects any illegal activity, we always encourage them to immediately report it to authorities.”

