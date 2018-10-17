Medical Examiner identifies 18-year-old fatally shot by SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Charles Roundtree, 18, was fatally shot inside the West Side home on Roberts Street.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at some point after noticing a gun in the waistband the officer "used deadly force".

McManus said the officer involved is a five-year veteran and that he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

A second person also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

(Original Story)

A San Antonio police officer has shot and killed a man inside West Side home after seeing a gun in his waistband, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The chief spoke to reporters shortly after the 1 a.m. shooting Wednesday, which happened on Roberts Street near North Elmendorf Street.

McManus said the officer originally had been called to the home for an assault on someone who was “selling something” at the door.

He said people inside the home began cussing at the officer.

At some point after noticing a gun in the waistband of one of the people, the officer used deadly force, McManus said.

He did not specify whether the man ever pulled the weapon or threatened the officer with it.

The man who was shot died at the scene.

McManus was not sure right away who shot that second person and did not release any information on either person who was shot.

McManus did say however that the officer who was involved is a five-year veteran of SAPD. The officer has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators spent several hours at the scene collecting evidence.

