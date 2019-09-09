SAPD: Man brandishes handgun, demands cash at Church's Chicken

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for robbing a Church's Chicken on the city's East Side.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the 1200 block of Steves Avenue, not far from I-37 and South Hackberry.

According to police, the man entered the restaurant and acted like he was about to place an order. That's when, police said, the man brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

