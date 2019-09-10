SAPD: Men threaten Home Depot employee while fleeing with stolen merchandise

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for a robbery of a Home Depot on the city's North Side.

According to police, on Aug. 9 two men were seen on surveillance video loading a cart with cordless hand tools before one of the men left the store. That's when, police said, the man with the merchandise attempted to walk out of the store with the items without paying.

Police said an employee asked to see his receipt but instead was shown a knife. The man then left the store with the stolen property.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

