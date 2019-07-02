SAPD: Men threaten store clerk with handgun, demand cash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred June 26 at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 13300 block of Judson Road, not far from I-35.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) entered the store and pointed a handgun at the cashier while demanding money from the register.

Both suspects fled the location prior to officers arriving, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

