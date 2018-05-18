SAPD identifies 6 people arrested in West Side prostitution sting

SAN ANTONIO - A prostitution sting carried out by the San Antonio Police Department's Vice Unit resulted in the arrest of six "Johns" -- people suspected of hiring prostitutes -- on Wednesday.

The reverse sting consisted of undercover SAPD officers approaching men in their vehicles, in the area of Guadalupe Street and S. Picoso on the city's west side, according to SAPD records.

The following suspects were charged with misdemeanor prostitution and had their vehicles impounded:

Lee Roy Perez, 34

Raul Ramos Jr., 54

Eusebio Lopez-Martinez, 33

Roberto Flores, 45

Arnold Walla, 58

Aaron Verdines, 50

Flores was also booked on an outstanding warrant for family violence, according to SAPD.

