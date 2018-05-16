Fourth arrest made in prostitution, rape of 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A fourth arrest has been made in the prostitution and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Juan Alvarez, 50, was captured Tuesday, just north of downtown. He’s charged with trafficking of a child.

Three other men were also arrested in this case this past weekend.

Police said Alvarez paid another one of the suspects to have sex with the teen.

The victim said she was forced to have sex with three of the men.

Alvarez had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated charge, and police were able to make an arrest.

Police are asking other possible victims to come forward.

