SAPD: one dead, three critically injured in overnight crash on the city's South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a man was killed and three other people were injured when a truck driver traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Officers responded to Commercial and Southwest Military around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the impact of the crash was so severe, officers found the vehicle hit about a quarter of a mile from the crash site.

Four people were inside that vehicle. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and one woman were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police are trying to figure out who was driving the truck, but they arrested the four men who were inside. Officers say two of them actually tried to run away from the scene, but were caught nearby.

Charges are pending and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.