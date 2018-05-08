SAPD reaching out to students with Success Through Respect program

SAN ANTONIO - It's a conversation based presentation meant to build an understanding and relationship with the men and women of the San Antonio Police Department.

"We want to break down the uniform, " said San Antonio police officer Doug Greene.

The program is called Success Through Respect. It was first piloted in 2016 and since then, officer Greene said they've visited and presented to well over 1,000 students at colleges, high schools and middle schools around the city.

The students are put through real life scenarios including a traffic stop and face to face confrontation with a gunman.

It's an exercise meant to give students an understanding of the dangerous situations officers are put through on a daily basis.

Students at St. Gregory The Great said it was a unique perspective that provided insight into commitment and pride officers take in serving and protecting.

"I learned a lot more about what they do and what they risk for us to keep us safe," said eighth grader Blake Zertuche.

The STR program also focuses on the person behind the badge, where they come from and their families.

"Too actually hear these stories of police officers that are humans just like the rest of us and they do have a job and they do want to go back to their families," said student Carolina Lopez.

If anyone would to learn about the Success Through Respect or would like the program at their school, youth group, church or organizations, you an reach them at 210-207-7579 or email them at STR@sanantonio.gov.

