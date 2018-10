SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Ndera Breyan Cobbs was last seen Tuesday and failed to show up for work Wednesday.

Cobbs, who resides at the Villas at the Rim apartments, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7662.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.