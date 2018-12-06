SAPD: Woman arrested after severely ‘malnourished' girl, 6, found weighing 19 pounds

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was charged with injury to a child after a 6-year-old girl was found to be severely “malnourished” and “neglected” over a period of time, according to San Antonio police.

Jennifer Marie Delgado, 31, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Delgado took the child to the hospital on Dec. 3 because the girl had been sick and her face was blue.

The affidavit stated the child has been diagnosed with sleep apnea, failure to thrive and fed through a gastrostomy tube.

Hospital staff told investigators the child smelled like urine and feces, was wearing dirty clothes and showed serious signs of neglect, according to the affidavit.

The child also had severe tooth decay, numerous bed sores, hair loss and arrived at the hospital weighing 19 pounds, the affidavit stated.

Hospital staff also told investigators Delgado had not taken the child to a clinic since August 2017.

Doctors told police the child would have to be kept in the hospital for some time to recover.

Doctors determined the child’s condition was due to neglect over a period of months and Delgado was arrested two days later.

The affidavit did not state what the relationship was between Delgado and the victim.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.