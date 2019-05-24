Schertz to offer free CPR training to public on Sunday

SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Emergency Medical Services is offering free CPR training at its Take 10 event on Sunday at the Schertz Community Center.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1400 Schertz Parkway, Building 3.

Participants will learn compression-only CPR in 10 minutes. The training is a three-step, hands-on experience "that provides practice for giving compressions and the confidence to act in an emergency," according to a press release for the event.

"In addition to learning compression-only CPR at the Take 10 event, the community will also learn about the Passport to Care program, be able to schedule car seat inspections, and can tour the ambulances," the release stated.

A helicopter is scheduled to land at the event at 11 a.m.

