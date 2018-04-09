Sold-out Selena cups hit eBay for hundreds of dollars

SAN ANTONIO - Stripes' commemorative Selena cups sold out in a matter of hours Saturday and they have already ended up on eBay where sellers are asking hundreds of dollars for each.

The cups were sold at participating stores for $2.99 and it wasn't long before Selena fans cleared the shelves.

Much like H-E-B's Selena bag, the cups have been placed for sale on eBay and Facebook for much more than their original price.

At last check Sunday evening, the cups were being sold for as much as $300 individually. One seller placed a set of four on sale for $500.

Some sellers advertised the cups for more reasonable prices, but still, the prices were nearly seven times the initial sale price.

