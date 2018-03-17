Several arrested after deputies find animals ‘sacrificed' in West Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Several people were detained after witnesses reported seeing the individuals sacrificing animals in a garage at a home in West Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 11400 block of Bronze Sand on Friday evening for an animal cruelty call.

Neighbors said they saw several people in the garage sacrificing animals with knives, BCSO said.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw dead chickens, goats and other animals in the garage.

The Sheriff’s Office said several people, who were detained at the scene, claimed it was a religious sacrifice.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating further. It did not say how many people were arrested.

