Shoplifter who threatened employee with gun pulled over with 4 kids in car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police detained two women on Sunday after a woman shoplifted at Walmart, then threatened an employee with a gun when she was confronted, police said.

According to San Antonio police, the woman was in the process of shoplifting items from a Walmart on Walzem Road when she was confronted by loss prevention personnel, threatened the employee with a gun and ran with the items.

An off-duty Windcrest police officer who saw the woman's vehicle got into his car and followed the vehicle involved in the robbery while giving police her license plate number.

Police said they found the car approximately 30 minutes after the robbery and pulled the driver over on 410 and Starcrest Drive. Two women were detained and four kids were also in the car, according to police.

Authorities are working to determine which woman brandished the gun and shoplifted the items. Police said if both women played a role in the crime, they will both be charged with aggravated robbery.

