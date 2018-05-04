Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO - A 73-year-old man who is cognitively impaired is missing, the San Antonio Police Department said Thursday night.

Jack Gordon Ferrell’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, officers said in a news release.

A Silver Alert has been issued for the following counties and regions: Fort Worth, Houston, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Austin/San Antonio and San Angelo, officials said.

Ferrell was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio, behind the wheel of a white 2017 Nissan Maxima with Colorado license plate number 320TWH.

Ferrell is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He may be wearing a navy blue sweater, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Ferrell’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 210-207-7660.

