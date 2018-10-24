Slain SAPD detective to be remembered with honorary Crossfit workout

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi will be remembered on Nov. 20, the second anniversary of his death, with a customized Crossfit workout.

“It was designed according to his badge number, to his years of service, also his end of watch date,” said Benamin Marconi's brother, Tom Marconi.

Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in his police cruiser Nov. 20, 2016, in front of public safety headquarters.

“He dedicated his life, 20 years of service to the City of San Antonio. He gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Tom Marconi said.

Crossfit Unchained and other participating gyms will host the workout for the second year in a row.

"As long as we’re here, and he wants to do it, we will keep on doing it," said Arthur Pruneda, owner of Crossfit Unchained. "To remember his brother. Remember the sacrifice his brother gave for our community,”

This year, Barbell Revolution Apparel is creating shirts to honor Marconi.

“It’s really great to work with both of them to help give back to the 100 Club because we are a law enforcement family as well,” said Brittany Wende, owner of Barbell Revolution Apparel.

Profits from the shirts will go to the 100 Club of San Antonio, an organization that provides support to families of fallen first responders.

“Every day, I think about him," Tom Marconi said. "My family thinks about him. Fortunately, my family has a lot of good memories -- things that can make us smile."

While Benjamin Marconi is gone, his loved ones are making sure he will never be forgotten.

“I think about all the different things he and I had done together,” Tom Marconi said. “There’s a lot of motivation for me to do what I can and honor him and his memory.”

