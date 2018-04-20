Someone set a 'donut trap' for Texas police department, and officers actually think it's funny

TEXARKANA, Texas - If it was a joke meant to poke fun at police, officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department are laughing.

Police in Texarkana posted a photo on the department's Facebook page that shows a dozen donuts hanging from a looped rope on a tree.

The post says, "Someone left these for us on W. 7th Street where our officers occasionally park to work traffic enforcement."

But instead of being offended, officers said, "We can't stop laughing."

The Facebook post says the trap might have almost worked, but they mustered enough willpower to avoid the temptation.

