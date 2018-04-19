Briyonce slays Beyonce's Coachella performance and we're all fangirling

Her Twitter bio says, "I'm just here to be happy." Turns out @iambriyonce is making a lot of other people happy, too. Her Beyonce-inspired dance videos have gone viral with millions of views in just a matter of days.

On Wednesday morning, Briyonce, whose real name is Brianna Bundick-Kelly, uploaded a video of herself dancing beside video of Beyonce dancing at Coachella. Her tweet reads, "If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!"

Now her video has millions of views and she has lots of new fans.

Watch for yourself:

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

It's not the first time Briyonce has learned Beyonce's moves step-for-step. She posted this video of a dance from Beyonce's "Formation" tour:

I may not be going to the Formation tour... so I might as well dance like I'm ON IT! 😂💯💜 pic.twitter.com/amxb3ZHmNY — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) May 6, 2016

