SAPD: Stolen merchandise discovered in illegitimate business' warehouse; 1 man arrested

SAN ANTONIO - One man is facing charges in connection to a half-million dollar fencing scheme police discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said stolen items including tools, weed eaters and fixtures were discovered in a Northwest Side warehouse in the 7100 block of Eckhert Road on Wednesday morning.

Investigators were tipped off to the business operating under the name Guero Tools. While registered with the state, the business didn't pay federal or state taxes, according to San Antonio Police Department spokesman Carlos Ortiz.

Detectives from the Repeat Offenders Program said the group operated online through eBay, Facebook and Craigslist for some time. buying stolen items and making money by selling those items.

Police said the business sent packages out all over the country.

Ortiz said at least four people were detained for questioning, but only 28-year-old Julio Deleon is facing charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ortiz added that they're assuming all victims who bought the stolen items online did so in good faith.

"They didn’t know the items they were purchasing were stolen and saw the business was online, and people think when they see someone online -- they think it is legitimate," Ortiz said. "I’m sure someone buying in good faith will not be facing any charges.​"

Ortiz said DeLeon will be charged with felony organized retail theft. The three others taken in for questioning are still being interviewed, police said.

Ortiz said SAPD officers are expected to be at the warehouse until the late hours because of the quantity of items they are tracking.

