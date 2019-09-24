Student found with gun at San Antonio high school, Edgewood ISD says

SAN ANTONIO - A student at John F. Kennedy High School was found to have a firearm on campus Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with Edgewood Independent School District.

The school was made aware of threats of a shooting that were posted to social media, prompting a soft lockdown and search of the campus.

While the threat was found to not be credible, another student told authorities they felt a gun on another student, the spokesperson said.

Police searched the student and found a gun, which was found to be inoperable and had no ammunition. Officials believe the social media threat and the student found with a gun are unrelated.

It's a violation of district policy to have a weapon on campus and the student will be disciplined.

An update was posted to the high school's Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon saying, "Reports of an active shooter at John F. Kennedy High School are FALSE. All students and the campus are safe."

