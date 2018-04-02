Suicide or homicide? Authorities investigating overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO - New information in a deadly overnight shooting has created more questions than answers.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said three witnesses to a fatal shooting at a home in the 300 block of Encino Drive Saturday night told investigators that the victim, Dagoberto Enriques, 35, shot himself.

The witnesses said Enriques loaded a bullet into the revolver, spun the cylinder and pointed the gun around before finally pointing it at his own head and pulling the trigger, Soward said.

The Sheriff said there are still loose ends in the investigation. From missing witnesses to missing evidence, Soward said investigators aren't calling it a homicide or a suicide until they have done further investigating and have an autopsy report.

