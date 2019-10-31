Superheroes drop in on pediatric hospital patients on Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - It's not fun to be in a hospital, especially if you're a kid on Halloween. But some members of the San Antonio police and fire departments helped bring smiles to young patients Thursday by "dropping" by the Baptist Children's Hospital in Stone Oak dressed as superheroes.

SAPD SWAT officers and SAFD rescue team members donned superhero costumes and rappelled down the side of the hospital. Pediatric patients were able to watch all of the action from their hospital windows.

The superheroes then toured the hospital and visited patients.

It's an annual tradition dedicated to and in the honor of Julian Andrade, the son of San Antonio police Officer Jose Andrade. Julian was a former pediatric patient who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 5.

