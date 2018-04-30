Sutherland Springs pastor to lead National Day of Prayer at White House

Pastor Frank Pomeroy comforts wife Sherri during a memorial service for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting.

SAN ANTONIO - Members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs have been invited to Washington, D.C., for the National Day of Prayer at the White House.

The members who will be traveling to the nation’s capital for the prayer service with President Donald Trump include Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri.

Pomeroy told KSAT.com that he and his wife will be speaking at the White House the day before and then praying at Thursday’s service.

The prayer service at the White House comes just two days before the six-month anniversary of the church shooting that took the lives of 26 members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Among the members killed was Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, who was at the Sunday church service on Nov. 5.

Pomeroy said the church plans to hold a memorial on Saturday to honor the victims and survivors, and then, it will transition into a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sutherland Springs church.

The new church will be built next to the old church, which currently and forever will serve as a memorial for the lost loved ones.

The church will be built of stone, symbolizing the strength and grit of a community that has been forever changed.

