Plans revealed for new First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Plans were unveiled Tuesday for a new First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs.

The Rev. Frank Pomeroy said the new church will represent renewal, rebirth and evidence that love never fails.

The 250-seat worship center will be built on 2 acres of land next to the current church, which is serving as a memorial in honor of the 26 people who were killed and 30 wounded in the Nov. 5 shooting.

The new church will have a bell tower, a light tower and plenty of windows.

Pomeroy said the congregation is thrilled and emotional about the new church.

"This is going to represent new life. This is going to represent new growth," Pomeroy said. "I believe that God is going to use the blood of those 26 martyrs and those survivors to bring forth revival into the land. Bring forth revival into Sutherland Springs, and I would say Wilson County and even into the state."

Pomeroy said he hopes donations will fund the $3 million project. He hopes contractors will pitch in services or tools.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place May 5. Phase One of the project is scheduled for completion in spring 2019.

The North American Mission Board, which assists Southern Baptist churches, hired an architecture firm to put together plans for the new church.

More information about the new church, including how to donate to the project, is available

