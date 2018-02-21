Taco Fest? Taco Fest!!

SAN ANTONIO - A festival celebrating all things taco is finally happening and it’s everything you’re hoping it will be.

Taco Fest is a family-friendly festival and there will be tacos galore from noon to 11 p.m. on April 14 at La Villita Historic Arts Village.

More than 30 restaurants, taquerias and food trucks are participating and each vendor will have at least one $2 taco option.

Vendors will compete in multiple categories from breakfast to puffy to see who gets the honor of top taco.

Some of the many vendors will include Tommy’s Restaurant, Soluna, Tomatillo’s, Chisme, Don Pablo’s, Chela’s Tacos.

Early-bird general admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $50 — there are a limited number of both. Children age 10 and younger get in free.

The VIP experience includes catered food, a dedicated VIP cantina with a lounge, an elevated view of the stage, dedicated restrooms, two drink tickets and a Taco Fest fiesta medal.

There will also be music by La Santa Cecilia, Brown Sabbath, Santiago Jimenez Jr. and many more.

