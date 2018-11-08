First-grade teacher admits to inappropriately touching student at Kerr County school

KERR COUNTY, Texas - A teacher in the Center Point Independent School District was arrested on Wednesday after admitting he made inappropriate sexual contact with a student, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

The San Antonio Police Department took into custody 36-year-old Russell Lynn Berry, a first-grade teacher who has been employed by CPISD since the 2017-18 school year.

CPISD Superintendent Cody Newcomb contacted the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and asked for assistance investigating complaints made against Berry, deputies said.

Following an investigation, deputies said they gathered enough evidence to charge Berry with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The Sheriff's Office said Berry confessed to touching a student at CPISD in a sexual manner and that he had also done so at his previous place of employment. He was previously employed with Northside ISD.

Berry was arrested at 1:30 p.m. after he was released from a San Antonio-area hospital, deputies said.

