Teen paralyzed after surgery last year walks across graduation stage

SAN ANTONIO - Goal accomplished!

A San Antonio teen who was paralyzed after a surgery last summer said she would walk for her graduation, and she did it successfully Thursday night.

Morgan Coultress got a standing ovation from the crowd and her fellow Health Careers High School graduates. She was emotional, but her family was there to cheer her own every step of the way.

Coultress underwent thyroid surgery for a genetic disease last summer. Complications from it led her to lose her ability to walk.

She started therapy at Momentum Physical Therapy in Helotes right away and has been able to strengthen her body to be able to walk without crutches. Her next goal is to run cross-country again.

Tarik Garcia, her friend, said Coultress’ positive attitude has helped her.

“She's always been a super positive person. She's one of the best people I know. She has not a single bad bone in her body,” Garcia said.

Garcia said it was emotional for him watching his friend on the stage knowing just how far she has come along.

“After seeing her struggle through so much and finally being able to do what we talked about so many months ago,” he said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.