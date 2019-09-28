Teenage driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies have arrested a teenage driver after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase around San Antonio.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when deputies tried to initiate a routine traffic stop on I-10 and Fresno, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver led deputies past downtown, through parts of highway 90 and through several neighborhoods on the east side. Deputies say that at some point, the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road, trying to evade authorities.

Department of Public Safety troopers also joined in on the chase.

Deputies say the pursuit came to an end about 30 minutes later, when the driver got to the 100 block of Hammond Avenue, which is a dead end.

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but deputies caught up to him and arrested him, officials say. The teenage driver is facing charges of evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Deputies say there was also a girl inside the suspect's vehicle. She was questioned at the scene and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.