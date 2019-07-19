News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs Chick-fil-A bill into law

Governor says law 'protects religious Liberty'

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed the Chick-fil-A bill on Thursday, creating a law that he says will "protect religious liberty".

Abbott signed the bill while others held Chick-fil-A cups and a Chick-fil-A box and cow were on his desk.

The new law prevents local governments from retaliating against a person or business for their membership or donations to religious organizations.

In a tweet, Gov. Abbott said, "Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty.”

Senate Bill 1978 was passed by the Texas House on May 20 in a 79-62 vote.

The legislation came up after the San Antonio's City Council's had a controversial vote to block the fast-food chain from the San Antonio International Airport concessions contract.

