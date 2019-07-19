Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs Chick-fil-A bill into law

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed the Chick-fil-A bill on Thursday, creating a law that he says will "protect religious liberty".
Abbott signed the bill while others held Chick-fil-A cups and a Chick-fil-A box and cow were on his desk.
The new law prevents local governments from retaliating against a person or business for their membership or donations to religious organizations.
In a tweet, Gov. Abbott said, "Today I signed the @ChickfilA law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty.”
Senate Bill 1978 was passed by the Texas House on May 20 in a 79-62 vote.
The legislation came up after the San Antonio's City Council's had a controversial vote to block the fast-food chain from the San Antonio International Airport concessions contract.
Today I signed the @ChickfilA law in Texas.
And, had a great lunch.
No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.
Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.