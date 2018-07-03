News

Texas grandma unknowingly wears Panama flag shirt on July 4th for 25 years

Grandson said family realized after watching World Cup

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

HOUSTON - Dale Cheesman posted a photo of his grandma, Shirley, Monday afternoon and it’s since gone viral on Twitter, and for good reason.

Cheesman and Shirley are from Houston and for the last 25-plus years his grandma has unknowingly been wearing a Panama flag shirt for July fourth.

“Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it’s the Panama Flag,” Cheesman wrote as part of a Twitter post, joking that it’s “over 25 years of treason.”

Cheesman told Buzzfeed News that he and his sister’s fiance were looking at the World Cup schedule on their phones when they simultaneously realized Shirley had wearing the Panamanian flag to celebrate the United States' independence for more than 25 years.

Shirley reportedly laughed when told about her gaffe and thought the whole thing was hilarious.

Twitter users also had a laugh. See below:

