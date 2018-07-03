Texas grandma unknowingly wears Panama flag shirt on July 4th for 25 years

HOUSTON - Dale Cheesman posted a photo of his grandma, Shirley, Monday afternoon and it’s since gone viral on Twitter, and for good reason.

Cheesman and Shirley are from Houston and for the last 25-plus years his grandma has unknowingly been wearing a Panama flag shirt for July fourth.

“Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it’s the Panama Flag,” Cheesman wrote as part of a Twitter post, joking that it’s “over 25 years of treason.”

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Cheesman told Buzzfeed News that he and his sister’s fiance were looking at the World Cup schedule on their phones when they simultaneously realized Shirley had wearing the Panamanian flag to celebrate the United States' independence for more than 25 years.

Shirley reportedly laughed when told about her gaffe and thought the whole thing was hilarious.

Twitter users also had a laugh. See below:

Here's Nana in 2002 with the shirt for proof pic.twitter.com/rIFYBW5Cvf — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 3, 2018

Pana-mamaw — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneGallagher) July 3, 2018

Am I the only one who is impressed she kept a shirt for 25 years and it still looks that nice?! I need her laundry secrets. pic.twitter.com/09nFHRc5Ru — 💜🐣🐾🐰💜 (@secret_jimin) July 3, 2018

ur grandma is so cute, tell her she can come visit panama any time! — Giuliana🦊 (@Giulii) July 2, 2018

Thank goodness Panama finally made the world cup :-) Or she may never have noticed. — Brain (@emaillud) July 3, 2018

