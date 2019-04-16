Texas man caught with license plate flipper owes $5,400 in tolls, police say

HOUSTON - Preston Cody Talbot was arrested Thursday for failing to pay a toll after using a license plate flipper to avoid tollway cameras, according to KPRC.

An investigation revealed $5,473.07 in unpaid tolls, police said.

Use of a license plate flipper is considered a misdemeanor in Texas with a fine of no more than $200.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC that Talbot was caught after deputies noticed a pattern and were able to anticipate what time of day he came through the tolls.

Talbot was released from Harris County Jail after posting $100 bond.

