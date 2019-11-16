WATCH: Kanye West performs for inmates at Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – Rapper Kanye West performed at Harris County Jail Friday after he arrived in Houston for a weekend service at Lakewood Church.

In a video from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the rapper can be seen performing on an elevated platform. He is surrounded by dancers in navy blue sweats.

“It was kind of a last minute request. It came from his team,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They wanted to stop by to do an impromptu performance.”

Gonzalez tweeted a picture with West Friday evening.

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

“@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews,” Gonzalez wrote in the post.

Gonzalez also said in another tweet that West said, "This is a mission, not a show," during his visit to the jail.

Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jason Spencer also shared a photo of the rapper in an elevator. West is seen smiling in the background of the photo.

Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1 — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

“It really was like a worship service,” Gonzalez said."Really uplifting not only for the inmates that are here but you could see some down on there knees for prayer to even some of our team were brought to tears. It was a very powerful moment."

Spencer also tweeted photos of inmates as they experienced the concert.

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

West was invited by Lakewood megachurch pastor Joel Osteen to attend a Sunday service. He is expected to be at the church this weekend.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.