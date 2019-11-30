LA MARQUE, Texas – A person filming at the Magical Winter Lights Festival in La Marque, Texas captured the moments a large metal beam fell off a Ferris wheel, nearly hitting people underneath it.

A spokesperson for the festival reportedly said all riders on the Ferris wheel were safely removed from the ride. No festival-goers were injured in the incident.

The Ferris wheel was immediately shut down, the spokesperson said. The cause is under investigation.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.