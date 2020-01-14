Student shot, killed at Texas high school

BELLAIRE, Texas – A student was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon, Click2Houston.com reported.

The shooter is still on the loose, officials said.

Shooting at East Side business ends in murder-suicide, SAPD says

The cause of the shooting, which was reported around 4 p.m., is unknown.

Students told KPRC 2 that the victim was shot during 7th period.

No other injuries have been reported, but police are still at the scene investigating.

There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) January 14, 2020

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. You can also get the latest from Click2Houston.com by clicking here.