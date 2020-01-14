76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

76ºF

Texas

Student shot, killed at Texas high school

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: school shooting, Bellaire High School
A student was shot at Bellaire High School in Houston on January 14, 2020. Courtesy: Click2Houston.com
A student was shot at Bellaire High School in Houston on January 14, 2020. Courtesy: Click2Houston.com (KSAT)

BELLAIRE, Texas – A student was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon, Click2Houston.com reported.

The shooter is still on the loose, officials said.

Shooting at East Side business ends in murder-suicide, SAPD says

The cause of the shooting, which was reported around 4 p.m., is unknown.

Students told KPRC 2 that the victim was shot during 7th period.

No other injuries have been reported, but police are still at the scene investigating.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. You can also get the latest from Click2Houston.com by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: