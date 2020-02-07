North Texas schools cracking down on vaping, 5,041 discipline incidents reported in 2019

Struggling to keep up with the rise in teen vaping, North Texas schools are fighting back with more tools and harsher discipline.

According to Texas Education Agency data from 130 schools districts in North Texas, last year schools reported suspending or expelling students 5,041 times for vaping or using other tobacco products.

This is a dramatic rise from the 1,077 times North Texas schools reported punishing students for vaping two years prior in 2017.

Vape debate: Are e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking?

“I think those statistics should indicate that this is a serious phenomenon that we are seeing,” said Northwest Independent School District executive director Logan Faris.

Tonight at 10 p.m., investigative reporter Brian New and the CBS 11 I-Team take a look at what North Texas schools are doing to combat vaping on campuses and why some students says it’s not enough.