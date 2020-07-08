Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner directs city to explore legal options for canceling in-person GOP convention

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday directed city staff to find a legal way to cancel the Republican Party of Texas' in-person convention in the city next week. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

As the Republican Party of Texas moves forward with plans for an in-person convention during a surge of coronavirus cases, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he has directed his administration to explore ways to cancel the event.

During a virtual City Council meeting Wednesday, Turner said he has asked the city's legal department to work with the Houston First Corporation, which operates the George R. Brown Convention Center, to review the contract with the state party.

"Where there are provisions that would allow us to cancel this convention — we will exercise those provisions," Turner said. "And the plan is to exercise those provisions to cancel this agreement, this contract, today — to not go forward with this convention."