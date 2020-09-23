Jay Hartzell officially named University of Texas at Austin president

Jay Hartzell officially named the new UT-Austin president. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Daily Texan

Jay Hartzell officially became president of The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday.

The University of Texas System’s Board of Regents unanimously voted to make Hartzell president of the university after previously naming him the sole finalist for president in August.

“In a year that has brought us the pandemic and a host of other issues, I believe we have something to be excited about, that Jay Hartzell, a lifelong Longhorn and a world class academic scholar will be leading the 40 Acres,” Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

Hartzell, former dean of the UT-Austin business school, stepped into the role of interim president in April after former president Greg Fenves stepped down. Fenves was university president for five years before leaving to lead Emory University in Atlanta.

“When the office of president became available during the middle of the pandemic crisis, the board of regents knew we needed a strong leader to step in as interim, and without question, the first person that came to mind was Jay Hartzell,” Eltife said. “Seeing President Hartzell work and provide leadership during his time as interim president over the past few months compelled this board to name him the sole finalist for the job. “

The board approved an annual salary of $795,000 for Hartzell as interim president in June. Fenves earned $762,220 as university president in 2018.

“Jay jumped in with both feet and Jay has two ears and one mouth, which means he listens more than he talks," said Regent Jodie Lee Jiles.

Jiles said Hartzell has done a good job of understanding the university and addressed major issues of racial equity and the pandemic, while also addressing other academic activities.

"As as great Texan would say, his plate was clearly full from the beginning," Jiles said.

