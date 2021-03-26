Man climbs at least 15 stories to break into construction crane, removed by SWAT in Houston

Man stuck 15 stories up after hijacking crane for hours in downtown Houston, police say

A man who jumped a fence and climbed 15 stories into a construction crane in downtown Houston has been taken into custody by SWAT officers, according to police.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that police were called to the construction site around 3 a.m. Friday for “suspicious activity.”

The man, who has not been identified, entered a construction site near the intersection of Crawford and Rusk streets near the Discovery Green, ABC 13 in Houston reported.

The man managed to climb to the operator’s cabin, which is 15-20 stories high and began to move around in the cabin.

Houston police told KPRC that he was not making threats and officers were unable to contact him through radio.

SWAT officers climbed the ladder and nabbed the man after 6 a.m. It took about 45 minutes for them to descend from the cabin, ABC 13 reported.

It is unclear why he climbed the crane or if he will face any charges.