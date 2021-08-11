TribCast: Local officials defy Gov. Greg Abbott on mask orders as COVID-19 rages

A nurse dons full PPE before entering the room of a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton on Aug. 3, 2021.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this week's episode of The Texas Tribune's weekly conversation about Texas politics, Matthew speaks with James, Patrick and Joshua about COVID-19 overwhelming hospitals again and efforts to restore a quorum in the Texas House.

