‘I will let you know shortly,’ Matthew McConaughey says about decision on run for Texas governor

FILE: Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Months after mulling a run for governor of Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey says a decision is coming “shortly.”

McConaughey told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been “doing my diligence” in studying and contemplating whether to enter the race or not. If he decides to run, he will need to declare his candidacy by the filing deadline of Dec. 13.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision,” he told the publication. “That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly.”

He added that he’s “a big preparer” and is questioning if taking on “a new embassy of leadership” is right for him.

Ad

“Not the question of, ‘Hey, do you think I could win?’ No. Let’s talk about what Texas politics is,” he said. “Talk about a policy statement.”

In March, McConaughey told podcast host Rania Mankarious of “The Balanced Voice” that he was truly considering a run for governor.

He has not said whether he would run as Republican or Democrat if he decides to enter.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke announced earlier this month that he is running for governor. Republicans Greg Abbott, Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather are also running.

Read more: