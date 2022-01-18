Suspect in fatal shooting of Cracker Barrel manager killed by deputies, HCSO says

A restaurant manager was shot during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY – A man accused of killing a Cracker Barrel manager in the Houston area was fatally shot by Harris County sheriff’s deputies as they zeroed in on him, according to the sheriff.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said undercover deputies located the suspect, 28, on Monday evening in Atascocita. They watched the suspect after they received numerous tips about his connection to the botched robbery at the restaurant, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

As he walked down a street, the deputies followed him on foot and called his name. When the suspect turned around, he started to run and allegedly gestured as if he had a gun, investigators told KPRC.

The two deputies opened fire and shot the suspect multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, the station reported.

The deputies were not injured and were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspect’s name has not been released but Gonzalez said he had two unrelated felony warrants.

The robbery and shooting at the Cracker Barrel happened in the 14700 block of North Freeway near Airtex Drive around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Robin Baucom, 59, was a longtime manager and died “trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel,” Robin’s sister Gail told KPRC.

“She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life. She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed,” Gail told KPRC.

According to Gonzalez, a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant when two men in a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger pulled up.

Deputies said a man on the passenger side of the car asked the employee about store hours as the woman was ringing the doorbell to be let inside. He then got out of the car and attempted to steal her purse.

Baucom opened the door to let the employee inside and blocked the entryway as the man tried to force his way into the restaurant, authorities said. He pulled out a gun and shot Baucom in her torso.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Cracker Barrel also released the following statement to KPRC regarding Baucom’s death.

“We can confirm that there was a criminal shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning which resulted in our store’s associate manager sustaining fatal injuries as she protected other employees from harm. All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager’s family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve.”