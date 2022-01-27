6666 Ranch in Texas sold to group led by ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator

GUTHRIE, Texas – The Four Sixes Ranch, or 6666 Ranch, is officially under new ownership.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Taylor Sheridan, who writes, produces and acts in the hit show “Yellowstone,” is at the helm of the group who made the purchase.

The Four Sixes Ranch is comprised of 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, which is roughly 142,372 acres, Dixon Creek Ranch in Carson and Hutchinson Counties, which is approximately 114,455 acres and Frisco Creek Ranch in Sherman County, which is estimated to be 9,428 acres.

When the ranches were first listed — they came with a combined asking price of $341 million.

Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported that the ranch was sold for $192.2 million on Friday.

The Fort Worth Business Press also confirmed the news stating “the sale was made to a group led by screenwriter/producer Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Texas and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth.”

Four Sixes Ranch has been featured heavily in the last season of “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, among others.

Creek at 6666 Ranch (6666's Ranches)

A description of the ranch on listing agent Sam Middleton’s website states that former ranch owner Anne Marion “felt a strong responsibility towards the improvement of the land and water resources. She had a love for the land and ranching was in her blood. During her tenure, the 6666 Ranches attained a national reputation for fine quarter horses and quality cattle.”