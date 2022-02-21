Texas man suffocated disabled son before killing himself with ‘edged weapon,’ reports say

Father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Houston, HPD says

A Houston man allegedly suffocated his 19-year-old disabled son before he killed himself Sunday, according to media reports.

The teen’s mother discovered the alleged murder-suicide at their condominium in west Houston, police told KPRC, KSAT’S sister station in Houston.

Surveillance footage captured by a neighbor showed the woman talking on the phone and yelling for help.

Moments later, first responders arrived and found that the man, believed to be in his 50s, suffocated his son and then killed himself with some type of “edged weapon.”

The names of the two men have not been released.

Neighbors told KPRC and KHOU that the teenager had a physical disability and used a wheelchair.

He had just graduated high school, according to KHOU.

A motive is unknown at this time.

